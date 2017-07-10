Lawmakers Call on SEC to Reject Chicago Stock Exchange Sale

Nearly one dozen Republican and Democratic lawmakers are urging federal regulators reject the takeover of the Chicago Stock Exchange by a coalition that includes several Chinese investors.

CFPB Completes Rule Allowing Class-Action Lawsuits Against Banks

Financial-services companies won't be able to require customers to use arbitration to resolve disputes under a rule approved by a federal consumer regulator, making it easier to bring class-action lawsuits against them.

CFTC Wants New Swaps Transaction Reporting Rules

The U.S.'s top derivatives regulator on Monday said it plans to rewrite rules governing the reporting of swaps transactions in an effort to make data more consistent across firms and give regulators a clearer view of market conditions.

Fed Treasury Holdings Seen Returning to Current Levels After Wind-Down

Bond brokers surveyed by the New York Fed expect the U.S. central bank to hold roughly the same amount of Treasurys in eight years' time as it does today, despite its plans to shrink some of its bondholdings starting later this year.

How Fixing Italy's Banks Is Helping Europe Heal

Italy's banks, long a source of worries about European instability, might finally be aiding the continent's recovery.

Investors Turn Attention to ECB Following Fed Moves

The center of gravity in central banking is shifting away from the U.S. and toward Europe, where officials are considering winding down years of extraordinary economic stimulus.

Finance Chiefs Want You to Use Plastic, Not Paper

Companies are giving more of their employees corporate credit cards as they seek easier expense tracking and savings from suppliers.

ClubCorp Agrees to $1.1 Billion Takeover Deal by Apollo

ClubCorp Holdings agreed to be bought by private-equity firm Apollo Global Management in an all-cash deal valued at $1.1 billion.

Singapore's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Sounds Note of Caution

The city-state's GIC has reduced its exposure to riskier assets against a backdrop of global economic imbalances and policy risks.

Central Banks Looking to Reduce Stimulus Face Quandary of Falling Inflation

Leading central banks plan to withdraw some of the stimulus measures they have put in place since the financial crisis. But their timing seems a little puzzling: Inflation, which is already below their targets, is falling world-wide.

