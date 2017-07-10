Lawmakers Call on SEC to Reject Chicago Stock Exchange Sale

Continue Reading Below

Nearly one dozen Republican and Democratic lawmakers are urging federal regulators reject the takeover of the Chicago Stock Exchange by a coalition that includes several Chinese investors.

Fed Treasury Holdings Seen Returning to Current Levels After Wind-Down

Bond brokers surveyed by the New York Fed expect the U.S. central bank to hold roughly the same amount of Treasurys in eight years' time as it does today, despite its plans to shrink some of its bondholdings starting later this year.

Investors Turn Attention to ECB Following Fed Moves

The center of gravity in central banking is shifting away from the U.S. and toward Europe, where officials are considering winding down years of extraordinary economic stimulus.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

How Fixing Italy's Banks Is Helping Europe Heal

Italy's banks, long a source of worries about European instability, might finally be aiding the continent's recovery.

ClubCorp Agrees to $1.1 Billion Takeover Deal by Apollo

ClubCorp Holdings agreed to be bought by private-equity firm Apollo Global Management in an all-cash deal valued at $1.1 billion.

Singapore's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Sounds Note of Caution

The city-state's GIC has reduced its exposure to riskier assets against a backdrop of global economic imbalances and policy risks.

ECB Taper Talk Puts Spotlight on Italy

Any sharp rise in borrowing costs risks reviving questions over the sustainability of Italian debt.

Regulator Warns Banks on Use of New Technologies

Banks should be cautious about taking on new technologies for financial products, a national bank regulator said in a semiannual report on risks facing the industry.

EU Financial-Services Chief Warns on Trump's Deregulation Drive

Global financial stability will be endangered if President Donald Trump abandons regulatory agreements made after the collapse of Lehman Brothers, the European Union's financial-services chief said.

France Moves to Lure Bankers to Paris

The French government unveiled new measures to attract bankers to Paris after Brexit, pledging to cut taxes and labor costs and provide more international schools for expatriates' families, as competition for London's jobs heats up.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2017 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)