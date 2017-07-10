Elliott Set to Duel Berkshire for Energy Future's Oncor

Paul Singer's hedge fund is still pursuing Oncor, one of the largest power transmission utilities in the U.S., with a deal that it says is better than a buyout by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Snap Shares Fall Below IPO Price for First Time

Snap Inc. shares fell below their initial public offering price Monday, a setback for one of the most-anticipated U.S. IPOs in recent years.

Lawmakers Call on SEC to Reject Chicago Stock Exchange Sale

Nearly one dozen Republican and Democratic lawmakers are urging federal regulators to reject the takeover of the Chicago Stock Exchange by a coalition that includes several Chinese investors.

Talks Stall Between Abercrombie, Potential Buyers

Abercrombie & Fitch's efforts to sell itself have stalled, leaving the struggling retailer to continue trying to right its business on its own.

News Publishers Team Up to Take On Facebook, Google

Newspaper publishers are calling on Congress to allow them to negotiate collectively with Google and Facebook as the duo increasingly dominate digital advertising and news distribution online.

New Fares and Fees Seen Lifting Airline Revenues

U.S. airlines are raking in more per mile they fly a passenger for the first time in years, thanks to new fare classes and customized services that are squeezing more revenue from each customer.

Citrix Systems Parts Ways With CEO

Software company Citrix Systems said Chief Executive Kirill Tatarinov has stepped down effective immediately following a "mutual separation decision."

J.C. Penney CFO Steps Down

Edward Record, who joined J.C. Penney in 2014, will step down as chief financial officer but will remain in an advisory role through Aug. 7.

Cogeco Communications Expands U.S. Market Share With MetroCast Buy

A Cogeco Communications Inc. unit has reached a deal to buy the MetroCast cable system for $1.4 billion, as the Canadian cable company expands its share of the U.S. market.

Sears Canada Holders Weigh Options

The two largest shareholders of Sears Canada said that they have teamed to explore potential deals in connection with the struggling retailer as it winds through bankruptcy proceedings in Canada.

July 10, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)