Talks Stall Between Abercrombie, Potential Buyers

Abercrombie & Fitch's efforts to sell itself have stalled, leaving the struggling retailer to continue trying to right its business on its own.

News Publishers Team Up to Take On Facebook, Google

Newspaper publishers are calling on Congress to allow them to negotiate collectively with Google and Facebook as the duo increasingly dominate digital advertising and news distribution online.

New Fares and Fees Seen Lifting Airline Revenues

U.S. airlines are raking in more per mile they fly a passenger for the first time in years, thanks to new fare classes and customized services that are squeezing more revenue from each customer.

Lawmakers Call on SEC to Reject Chicago Stock Exchange Sale

Nearly one dozen Republican and Democratic lawmakers are urging federal regulators to reject the takeover of the Chicago Stock Exchange by a coalition that includes several Chinese investors.

Citrix Systems Parts Ways With CEO

Software company Citrix Systems said Chief Executive Kirill Tatarinov has stepped down effective immediately following a "mutual separation decision."

J.C. Penney CFO Steps Down

Edward Record, who joined J.C. Penney in 2014, will step down as chief financial officer but will remain in an advisory role through Aug. 7.

Cogeco Communications Expands U.S. Market Share With MetroCast Buy

A Cogeco Communications Inc. unit has reached a deal to buy the MetroCast cable system for $1.4 billion, as the Canadian cable company expands its share of the U.S. market.

Snap Shares Fall Below IPO Price for First Time

Snap Inc. shares fell below their initial public offering price Monday, a setback for one of the most-anticipated U.S. IPOs in recent years.

Sears Canada Holders Weigh Options

The two largest shareholders of Sears Canada said that they have teamed to explore potential deals in connection with the struggling retailer as it winds through bankruptcy proceedings in Canada.

Honda Confirms Another Death Linked to Takata Air Bag

Honda Motor said a man attempting to repair a Honda Accord died last year when a Takata air bag installed inside the car ruptured, bringing to a dozen the U.S. death toll stemming from the faulty safety devices.

July 10, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)