Lawmakers Call on SEC to Reject Chicago Stock Exchange Sale

Nearly one dozen Republican and Democratic lawmakers are urging federal regulators reject the takeover of the Chicago Stock Exchange by a coalition that includes several Chinese investors.

Germany's Klöckner Hopes For New Steel Tariffs in the U.S.

Germany's Klöckner & Co. SE, a metals trading and processing firm with 50 branches in the U.S., hopes the Trump administration will soon announce additional tariffs on foreign-made steel, the CEO said.

Chip Makers Feast on Phones Despite Slowing Sales

Smartphones aren't the growth market they once were, so the best play for investors is to find companies not limited to selling one chip per phone.

Department Stores Are Starting to Discount Cosmetics

Desperate to get shoppers in the door, U.S. department stores have started to discount the one item they had long been able to sell at full price: cosmetics.

ClubCorp Agrees to $1.1 Billion Takeover Deal by Apollo

ClubCorp Holdings agreed to be bought by private-equity firm Apollo Global Management in an all-cash deal valued at $1.1 billion.

iTunes Struggles in Video Wars

Apple's iTunes Store-already struggling against growing competition for music listeners-is losing the battle for video viewers. The company's market share for renting and selling movies has slid over the past decade.

Facebook Again Cuts Price of Oculus Rift VR Headset

Facebook for the second time this year is slashing the price of its Oculus Rift to jump-start sales after a rocky first year for the virtual-reality device.

Wanda's Disney Dreams Are Frozen as It Retreats From Theme Parks

Dalian Wanda is selling control of its theme parks just a year after its chairman said they would do better than Disney's attractions in China.

China's Cosco to Buy Orient Overseas

Cosco Shipping has agreed to buy a majority stake in smaller rival Orient Overseas in a deal worth $6.3 billion, as the world's shipping industry continues to consolidate.

Tesla Sales Fall to Zero in Hong Kong After Tax Incentive Is Slashed

Tesla's sales in Hong Kong came to a standstill after authorities slashed a tax break for electric vehicles on April 1, demonstrating how sensitive the company's performance can be to government incentive programs.

