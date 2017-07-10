Marathon Reports FCCU-Related Maintenance at Texas City Refinery

Marathon Petroleum Corp. said it began conducting maintenance Monday related to the gasoline-making Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit at its Texas City, Texas, refinery.

Continue Reading Below

In a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the 86,000-barrel-a-day refinery said it was performing "maintenance activity to cycle the internal temperature of the FCCU regenerator." It added that preplanning has already been done "to minimize and safety or environmental concerns," and said any vapors will be routed to the main flare or the wet gas scrubber.

The maintenance was expected to end Tuesday, the statement said.

The Texas City refinery is located on Galveston Bay, off the entrance to the Houston Ship Channel.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

July 10, 2017 07:37 ET (11:37 GMT)