Malaysia's June Palm Oil Exports 1.38 Million Tons; Down 8.4% -MPOB

Malaysia's palm oil exports were down 8.4% on month at 1.38 million metric tons in June, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said.

The following are details of the June crop data and revised numbers for May, issued by MPOB:

June May Change

On Month

Crude Palm Oil Output 1,514,170 1,654,494 Dn 8.48%

Palm Oil Exports 1,379,691 1,506,056 Dn 8.39%

Palm Kernel Oil Exports 68,219 81,478 Dn 16.27%

Palm Oil Imports 45,828 47,450 Dn 3.42%

Closing Stocks 1,527,043 1,557,036 Dn 1.93%

Crude Palm Oil 798,387 788,702 Up 1.23%

Processed Palm Oil 728,656 768,334 Dn 5.16%

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2017 00:45 ET (04:45 GMT)