Health Care Ticks Down As Senate Bill Awaited -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies ticked down as traders awaited the outcome of Republican negotiations on health-care legislation.

Two of Eli Lilly's newer diabetes drugs may become best-sellers for the condition as they gain on rival products, according to analysts at brokerage Leerink, as reported earlier.

The Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb called for his agency to institute rigorous new safety standards for how immediate-release opioids are prescribed, in an effort to curb the nation's opioid crisis.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2017 16:26 ET (20:26 GMT)