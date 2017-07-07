U.S. Jobs Growth Picks Up, Wage Gains Lag Behind

U.S. employers are churning out jobs unabated as the economic expansion enters its ninth year, but the inability to generate more robust wage growth represents a missing piece in a largely complete labor recovery.

U.S. Stocks Boosted by Financial Shares

U.S. stocks ended the week higher, lifted by shares of financial companies. The S&P gained 0.6% on Friday and 0.1% for the week.

Trump Airs Meddling Concerns With Putin

President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin by expressing concerns about Russian interference in the U.S. election, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, adding that Mr. Putin denied any involvement.

Fed Report Cautions on Hazards of Monetary Policy Rules

The Federal Reserve defended having the flexibility to set interest rates without new scrutiny from Capitol Hill in its semiannual report to Congress, warning of potential hazards if it were required to adopt a rule to guide monetary policy.

U.S. Treasury Targets Eight Tax Regulations for Possible Changes

The U.S. Treasury Department plans to alter part of the Obama administration's high-profile attempt to stem cross-border corporate tax avoidance as part of the Trump administration's effort to reduce the government's burden on businesses and taxpayers.

Trump Clashes With Global Leaders Over Trade

President Donald Trump faced off with world leaders over trade policy on Friday, positioning the U.S. as the most vocal critic of the international economic order and leaving it largely isolated.

Oil Falls on Dollar, Oversupply

Oil prices slid further Friday after a surge in the dollar, accelerating an already sharp downturn tied to re-emerging fears of oversupply.

On Similar Job Market, Administration Has Different Rhetoric

Jobs data released by the Labor Department show a trend that hasn't changed much from last year, but the president and his advisers are describing it differently.

Silver Futures Plunge, Rebound in Latest Flash Crash

The market's latest flash crash occurred in silver Thursday evening, with futures falling nearly 10% in several minutes before quickly reversing almost of that decline.

Greece to Get Its Latest Big Tranche by EU Creditors

Europe's rescue fund approved the disbursement of Greece's next bailout tranche, in time for the cash-strapped country to meet big debt repayments due later in July.

