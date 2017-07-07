U.S. Added 222,000 Jobs in June; Wages Inched Up

Continue Reading Below

U.S. employers picked up their pace of hiring in June, evidence of sustained economic momentum heading into the second half of the year. Nonfarm payrolls rose 222,000 from the prior month, and the jobless rate ticked up to 4.4%.

U.S. Stocks Boosted by Financial Shares

U.S. stocks were on track to end the week higher, lifted by shares of financial companies.

Trump Airs Concerns About Russian Meddling in Talk With Putin

President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by expressing concerns about Russian interference in the U.S. election, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, adding that Mr. Putin denied any involvement.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Fed Report Cautions on Hazards of Monetary Policy Rules

The Federal Reserve defended having the flexibility to set interest rates without new scrutiny from Capitol Hill in its semiannual report to Congress, warning of potential hazards if it were required to adopt a rule to guide monetary policy.

U.S. Treasury Identifies Eight Tax Regulations for Possible Changes

The U.S. Treasury Department identified eight tax regulations that it plans to change, including part of the Obama administration's high-profile attempt to stem corporate tax avoidance.

EU Warns on Protectionism as G-20 Begins

The European Union warned against protectionism as the Group of 20 leaders' summit kicked off Friday, threatening retribution against any new barrier the U.S. puts up and challenging President Donald Trump to match his words with deeds after he called for defending the West.

Oil Falls on Dollar, Oversupply

Oil prices slid further Friday after a surge in the dollar, accelerating an already sharp downturn tied to re-emerging fears of oversupply.

On Similar Job Market, Administration Has Different Rhetoric

Jobs data released by the Labor Department show a trend that hasn't changed much from last year, but the president and his advisers are describing it differently.

Greece to Get Its Latest Big Tranche by EU Creditors

Europe's rescue fund approved the disbursement of Greece's next bailout tranche, in time for the cash-strapped country to meet big debt repayments due later in July.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by Seven

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by seven in the past week to 763, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2017 15:16 ET (19:16 GMT)