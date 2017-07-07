U.S. Added 222,000 Jobs in June; Wages Inched Up

U.S. employers picked up their pace of hiring in June, evidence of sustained economic momentum heading into the second half of the year. Nonfarm payrolls rose 222,000 from the prior month, and the jobless rate ticked up to 4.4%.

U.S. Stocks Climb on Strong Jobs Report

U.S. stocks rose after Labor Department data showed U.S. hiring picked up more than expected in June but wage gains stalled. The S&P 500 added 0.6%.

Trump-Putin Meeting Begins Amid High Stakes

President Donald Trump began a highly anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Germany on Friday, briefly exchanging greetings, smiles and a handshake before going behind closed doors for talks.

Fed Report Cautions on Hazards of Monetary Policy Rules

The Federal Reserve highlighted potential hazards from relying too heavily on monetary policy rules in its semiannual report to Congress on Friday.

EU Warns on Protectionism as G-20 Begins

The European Union warned against protectionism as the Group of 20 leaders' summit kicked off Friday, threatening retribution against any new barrier the U.S. puts up and challenging President Donald Trump to match his words with deeds after he called for defending the West.

Oil Falls on Dollar, Oversupply

Oil prices slid further Friday after a surge in the dollar, accelerating an already sharp downturn tied to re-emerging fears of oversupply.

Greece to Get Its Latest Big Tranche by EU Creditors

Europe's rescue fund approved the disbursement of Greece's next bailout tranche, in time for the cash-strapped country to meet big debt repayments due later in July.

Europe's Small Central Banks Finally Catch a Break From Euro

The yearslong battle that smaller European central banks have waged against their own strong currencies may have turned a corner, thanks to the strengthening euro.

Global Markets' Biggest Question: What Will ECB Tapering Look Like?

Investors are dumping government bonds, certain that the European Central Bank will soon start dialing back the massive stimulus that has buoyed markets.

Bank of Japan Punches Down Bond Yields

Japan's central bank stepped in to tame a rise in government-bond yields on Friday, signaling its determination to stick to its current policy mix, even as the recent selloff in global bond markets intensifies.

