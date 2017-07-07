Tesla Updates Quarterly Sales Report With Additional Data

Tesla Inc. on Friday updated its second-quarter sales report to include the number of vehicles that were in transit at the end of the period-a number that was absent in the report earlier in the week and had triggered questions from analysts.

U.K. Court Says Generics Infringe on Lilly's Alimta Patents

Lilly said the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that a rival's product infringes on its patents for cancer-treatment drug Alimta in several European countries.

Albertsons Among Six Firms That Vied for Whole Foods

Whole Foods Market entertained several suitors and sought a higher share price before accepting Amazon.com's offer to buy the natural-foods grocer.

Sears Holdings to Close 43 More Stores

Sears Holdings said it would close 43 additional stores as it works to cut costs and better match changing consumer behavior with its brick-and-mortar strategy.

Elliott Management Looks to Remove Akzo Nobel Chairman

Activist investor Elliott Management said it was seeking to remove Akzo Nobel Chairman Antony Burgmans because of the board's handling of the failed $27.6 billion bid from PPG Industries.

Apple Expands Bet on Cutting Edge Privacy Tech

Apple has kicked off a massive experiment with new privacy technology aimed at solving an increasingly thorny problem: how to build products that understand users without snooping on their activities.

Samsung Electronics Expects Highest Operating Profit in Company History

The world's largest smartphone maker expects second-quarter operating profit of about $12.1 billion, a 72% increase from the same period a year earlier.

China's 'Honor of Kings' Is Coming to America

An English-language version of Tencent's role-playing fantasy smartphone game "Honor of Kings," a huge hit in China, is being developed for U.S. release as early as this fall.

Regulator Warns Banks on Use of New Technologies

Banks should be cautious about taking on new technologies for financial products, a national bank regulator said in a semiannual report on risks facing the industry.

Former Audi Engine Manager Charged in Emissions Scandal

U.S. authorities accused Giovanni Pamio, an Italian citizen who worked as head of thermodynamics for Audi's diesel engine development, of helping implement software designed to cheat U.S. emissions tests in thousands of vehicles.

July 07, 2017 19:16 ET (23:16 GMT)