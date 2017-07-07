Tesla Updates Quarterly Sales Report With Additional Data

Continue Reading Below

Tesla Inc. on Friday updated its second-quarter sales report to include the number of vehicles that were in transit at the end of the period-a number that was absent in the report earlier in the week and had triggered questions from analysts.

U.K. Court Says Generics Infringe on Lilly's Alimta Patents

Lilly said the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that a rival's product infringes on its patents for cancer-treatment drug Alimta in several European countries.

Albertsons Among Six Firms That Vied for Whole Foods

Whole Foods Market entertained several suitors and sought a higher share price before accepting Amazon.com's offer to buy the natural-foods grocer.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Elliott Management Looks to Remove Akzo Nobel Chairman

Activist investor Elliott Management said it was seeking to remove Akzo Nobel Chairman Antony Burgmans because of the board's handling of the failed $27.6 billion bid from PPG Industries.

Apple Expands Bet on Cutting Edge Privacy Tech

Apple has kicked off a massive experiment with new privacy technology aimed at solving an increasingly thorny problem: how to build products that understand users without snooping on their activities.

Samsung Electronics Expects Highest Operating Profit in Company History

The world's largest smartphone maker expects second-quarter operating profit of about $12.1 billion, a 72% increase from the same period a year earlier.

China's 'Honor of Kings' Is Coming to America

An English-language version of Tencent's role-playing fantasy smartphone game "Honor of Kings," a huge hit in China, is being developed for U.S. release as early as this fall.

Former Audi Engine Manager Charged in Emissions Scandal

U.S. authorities accused Giovanni Pamio, an Italian citizen who worked as head of thermodynamics for Audi's diesel engine development, of helping implement software designed to cheat U.S. emissions tests in thousands of vehicles.

Deutsche Telekom Considers Shaking Up Media Operations

The German telecom giant wants to better align its media operations with a changing media strategy, including spending more with companies like Facebook and Google.

Tesla Plans Giant Lithium-Battery System in Australia

Elon Musk has agreed to build the world's largest lithium-ion battery system in Australia, a project he hopes will show how the technology can help solve energy problems.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2017 15:16 ET (19:16 GMT)