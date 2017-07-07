China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, July 7 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 651,742 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jul-17 - - - 12,490 12,490 0 0 86
Aug-17 13,015 13,015 12,650 12,795 12,760 35 30 74
Sep-17 12,900 13,045 12,690 12,850 12,815 35 555,216 455,068
Oct-17 13,025 13,025 12,850 12,910 12,860 50 46 140
Nov-17 13,040 13,120 12,800 12,930 12,900 30 1,032 6,266
Jan-18 14,930 15,065 14,720 14,875 14,805 70 94,310 93,636
Mar-18 - - - 15,000 15,000 0 0 92
Apr-18 15,000 15,080 15,000 15,040 15,060 -20 4 52
May-18 15,155 15,290 14,960 15,105 15,005 100 1,104 4,074
Jun-18 - - - 15,010 15,010 0 0 18
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 07, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)