What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 6, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. and Russia clashed at the U.N. over how to respond to North Korea's nuclear-weapons program, throwing into doubt U.S. hopes for an international diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Tillerson said the U.S. is prepared to hold discussions with Russia on setting up no-fly zones in Syria.

Senate GOP leaders are weighing a proposal by Cruz to let insurers that sell plans that conform to ACA rules also sell policies that don't.

Qatar and the four Arab nations seeking to isolate it exchanged recriminations, with Doha accusing them of waging a smear campaign.

Merkel and Xi pledged to boost economic cooperation between Germany and China as they met ahead of the G-20 summit.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Trump arrived in Poland, which had been preparing a hero's welcome for the president ahead of his visit.

Government supporters burst into Venezuela's congress and severely beat several opposition lawmakers.

An NYPD officer was shot and killed while in her vehicle, in what was called an unprovoked attack.

The Illinois legislature seems to have forged a budget deal that could stave off a junk rating, but longer-term problems still loom.

An insurgent attack left one U.S. soldier dead and two others wounded in Afghanistan's Helmand province.

-0-

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 6, 2017).

The U.S. and Russia clashed at the U.N. over how to respond to North Korea's nuclear-weapons program, throwing into doubt U.S. hopes for an international diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Tillerson said the U.S. is prepared to hold discussions with Russia on setting up no-fly zones in Syria.

Senate GOP leaders are weighing a proposal by Cruz to let insurers that sell plans that conform to ACA rules also sell policies that don't.

Qatar and the four Arab nations seeking to isolate it exchanged recriminations, with Doha accusing them of waging a smear campaign.

Merkel and Xi pledged to boost economic cooperation between Germany and China as they met ahead of the G-20 summit.

Trump arrived in Poland, which had been preparing a hero's welcome for the president ahead of his visit.

Government supporters burst into Venezuela's congress and severely beat several opposition lawmakers.

An NYPD officer was shot and killed while in her vehicle, in what was called an unprovoked attack.

The Illinois legislature seems to have forged a budget deal that could stave off a junk rating, but longer-term problems still loom.

An insurgent attack left one U.S. soldier dead and two others wounded in Afghanistan's Helmand province.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)