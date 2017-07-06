USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 6

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Thu, Jul 06, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 5.1800-5.2000 30 Days DN 17-DN 20 -21U to -19U UP 4-UP 1
Soybeans 9.5575-9.6075 Spot UP 4 -30Q to -25Q UNCH
Soybeans 9.5575-9.6075 15-30 Days UP 4 -30Q to -25Q UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.5550-3.7050 Spot DN 1.5 -35U to -20U UNCH
Corn 3.5550-3.7050 15-30 Days DN 1.5 -35U to -20U UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.7650-3.8550 Spot DN 1.5 -14U to -5U UNCH
Corn 3.7650-3.8550 15-30 Days DN 1.5 -14U to -5U UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: June 2017
SRW Wheat 4.4063
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.7199
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4338
Soybeans (Spot) 8.9734
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
