Ukraine official: 1 in 10 PCs likely hit by cyberattack

A Ukrainian government official estimates that as many as one in 10 personal computers at companies and government offices across the country may have been compromised in the cyberattack that erupted on June 27.

Dmytro Shymkiv, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration and a former director of Microsoft Ukraine, told The Associated Press the figure was a "guesstimate" based on publicly available data, his previous work in the technology industry and what he'd heard from business and government sources.

Cybersecurity expert Victor Zhora, who is helping several clients affected by the attack, on Thursday called Shymkiv's figure "rather realistic."

More than a week after the cyberattack knocked out Ukrainian banks, cash machines and gas stations, the government has yet to provide a comprehensive damage assessment.