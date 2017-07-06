Trump's Taj Mahal casino set for liquidation sale

President Trump once referred to it as “the eighth wonder of the world.” Now, his former trophy casino — the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, N.J. — will begin its liquidation sale Thursday before being gutted to make way for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Furniture, poker tables, grand pianos, art and even its famous crystal chandeliers that Trump purchased from Austria will be among the items up for grabs. The National Content Liquidators told The Associated Press that sale will continue until everything is gone.



The Taj opened in 1990 as the largest casino in the world, and was Atlantic City’s highest-grossing casino until the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa opened in 2003. After multiple bankruptcies and a labor dispute with its union workers, the Taj officially closed in October of 2016. Hard Rock then purchased the casino in March for $50 million from billionaire investor Carl Icahn, with plans to open in the summer of 2018.

