Reckitt Benckiser to Lose Some Revenue After Cyber Attack

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.LN) said Thursday it expects to permanently lose some revenue after last week's cyberattack due to continued production difficulties in some factories, and lowered its 2017 revenue guidance.

Continue Reading Below

The consumer health and hygiene company, whose products include Dettol, Airwick and Durex, now expects 2017 comparable revenue growth of 2%, compared with 3% previously.

Last Tuesday businesses across Europe and the U.S. were hit by the attack, which has been nicknamed "Petya" and appeared to stem in part from an obscure Ukrainian tax software product.

Reckitt Benkiser said that after adjusting for the impact of the cyberattack it expects comparable revenue to be flat in the second quarter, and down 2% on a reported basis.

-Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com; @IanWalk40289749

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

July 06, 2017 02:40 ET (06:40 GMT)