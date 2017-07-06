Oil Jumps on Larger-Than-Expected Drawdown on Crude Stockpiles

Oil prices are posting another day of big gains after data showing a drop in U.S. stockpiles reignited a two-week-long rally.

Light, sweet crude for August delivery recently gained $1.03, or 2.3%, to $46.16 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent, the global benchmark, gained $1.02, or 2.1%, to $48.81 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe. The gains cancel out about half of the losses from a downturn Wednesday, and restart a pattern going back to late June in which gains of about 2% or more a day became common.

Crude levels in U.S. storage fell by 6.3 million barrels in the week ended Friday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said Thursday morning. That is almost three-times the expectations of a 2.5-million-barrel increase from analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. And it exceeded an industry estimate of a 5.8-million-barrel decline that was released Tuesday and had initially sent crude prices inching higher.

Storage levels are often a widely watched measure of supply and demand, but have drawn even more interest in recent months as traders try to gauge the impact of cutbacks pledged by the world's biggest exporters. Stockpiles have been holding near record highs world-wide despite those cuts and traders have been waiting for more evidence that that can change.

"It is giving people short-term hope," Mark Waggoner, president of brokerage Excel Futures said of Wednesday's report.

EIA also said gasoline stockpiles fell by 3.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations of a 1.4-million-barrel decrease. API had estimated a 5.7-million-barrel fall in gasoline stocks.

Distillates in storage, including heating oil and diesel, declined by 1.9 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 100,000-barrel decrease. API had estimated a 372,000-barrel increase in distillate stocks.

Both gasoline and diesel futures added to gains after the data release. Gasoline futures recently gained 2% to $1.532 a gallon and diesel futures gained 1.3% to $1.4971 a gallon.

"This number is just bullish across the board," said Scott Shelton, broker at ICAP PLC. But he also added that prices could retreat in the afternoon, echoing more long-term concerns also shared by Mr. Waggoner. "I think the market is still kind of afraid of its own shadow," Mr. Shelton added.

Oil's rally in recent weeks was spurred in part by early signs that U.S. production may not be as resilient in the face of low prices as many believed. But that rally was always tentative and fueled largely by investors trying to cover short positions, rather than a real shift in sentiment, said Michael Hiley, a trader at LPS Futures LLC.

And, in fact, U.S. production rose 88,000 barrels a day last week, EIA said. Now beyond 9.3 million barrels a day, it is up nearly 11% from a year ago.

Reports Russia wouldn't support more production cuts with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had pressured the price Wednesday. Adding to oil's headwinds, Libya and Nigeria, OPEC members that were exempt from production quotas, have been continuing to ramp up output, undermining the effect of the production caps from other members.

"The scope for further price rises is gradually diminishing," said a note from Commerzbank.

Justin Yang and Alison Sider contributed to this article

Write to Timothy Puko at tim.puko@wsj.com

