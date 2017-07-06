U.S. Stocks Slide as All Sectors in S&P 500 Fall

U.S. stocks retreated, weighed down by losses in shares of energy, health and consumer companies. Stocks' declines were broad, with all 11 sectors in the S&P 500 falling.

U.S. to Give Diplomacy More Time to Resolve North Korea Threat

The Trump administration said it wouldn't rush to war after North Korea succeeded in launching a long-range missile that could reach U.S. shores.

Mester Says Fed Should Start Portfolio Runoff 'Sooner Rather Than Later'

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said in an interview she supports implementing "sooner rather than later" the Fed's plan to slowly shrink its $4.5 trillion portfolio of assets and other holdings this year.

ECB Considered Dropping a QE Guarantee at June Meeting

German government bond yields hit their highest level in 18 months on Thursday as new evidence indicates the European Central Bank is preparing to step back from eurozone debt markets.

Japan, EU Strike New Trade Deal

Japan and the European Union have agreed the terms of a broad trade pact, hours before U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to clash with world leaders over global trade.

Oil Prices Rally on Report of Drop in U.S. Inventory

Oil prices rebounded slightly after data showing a drop in U.S. stockpiles reignited a two-week-long rally.

U.S. Trade Deficit Narrowed 2.3% in May

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in May as exports rose to their highest level in more than two years.

Canada Eyes Further Rules to Curb Mortgage Growth

Canadian authorities proposed further measures to tighten mortgage-financing, the latest sign of concern over pockets of overheating in the country's housing market.

Everything Is Awesome! Now Is the Time to Sell

The economy's fine, inflation's nowhere to be seen, deflation risk has abated and interest rates are low. It's easy both to explain why markets have been celebrating, and why so many people are worried that everything's just too perfect.

Continued Recovery Creates Potential for Policy Normalization, ECB Official Says

The eurozone's economic recovery opens the prospect for a gradual normalization of monetary policy, a key hawkish member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council said.

