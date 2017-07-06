ADP Report Shows Job Gains Slowed in June

Hiring at private U.S. employers slowed more than expected in June, according to a recent report, potentially raising concerns about a weakening economy.

U.S. Stocks Slide Broadly, Along With Government Bonds

U.S. stocks retreated as government bond prices slid. Stocks' declines were broad, with 10 of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 falling. The day's moves put the index on course to close lower after rising in the previous three trading sessions.

Oil Prices Rally on Report of Drop in U.S. Inventory

Oil prices are posting another day of big gains after data showing a drop in U.S. stockpiles reignited a two-week-long rally.

U.S. Service-Sector Activity Picked Up in June

Business at U.S. service providers climbed steadily in June, a sign the broadest segment of the economy is gaining momentum after a lackluster first half of the year.

ECB Officials Considered Dropping Pledge to Accelerate QE at June Meeting

European Central Bank policy makers discussed how to signal their increasing confidence in the eurozone economy at their June policy meeting, and considered dropping a pledge to accelerate their massive bond-buying program, according to the minutes.

U.S. Oil and Fuel Inventories Fall Sharply

U.S. crude-oil and gasoline inventories fell much more than expected for the week ended June 30, according to EIA data. Crude supplies fell by 6.3 million barrels when a decline of 2.5 million barrels was expected.

U.S. Trade Deficit Narrowed 2.3% in May

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in May as exports rose to their highest level in more than two years.

Everything Is Awesome! Now Is the Time to Sell

The economy's fine, inflation's nowhere to be seen, deflation risk has abated and interest rates are low. It's easy both to explain why markets have been celebrating, and why so many people are worried that everything's just too perfect.

Continued Recovery Creates Potential for Policy Normalization, ECB Official Says

The eurozone's economic recovery opens the prospect for a gradual normalization of monetary policy, a key hawkish member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council said.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose last week for the third consecutive time, though overall numbers remain consistent with steady job gains.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2017 13:16 ET (17:16 GMT)