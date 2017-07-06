Fed Officials Ready to Start Shrinking Portfolio in Months

Federal Reserve officials in June readied plans to start slowly shrinking the central bank's large portfolio of bonds and other assets in the next few months, according to minutes of the central bank's June meeting released Wednesday.

Goldman Eyes Spinoff of Simon, an Online Tool for Bond Sales

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is seeking to sell a stake in Simon, its two-year-old web app that sells complex financial products to retail investors

Japan Shows Europe How to Dial Back Stimulus Without Spooking Investors

While central bank monetary policy makers around the western world are wrestling with the problem of how to dial back stimulus without upending financial markets, the Bank of Japan has been quietly balancing this act since late last year.

You & Mr Jones Continues Investment Spree

The "brand tech" company launched by former Havas CEO David Jones recently invested in Tribe Dynamics and Elsy

AIG CEO Taps Peter Zaffino as Key Lieutenant

American International Group CEO Brian Duperreault has hired former Marsh & McLennan colleague Peter Zaffino to be one of his top lieutenants, his first high-profile recruit since joining the insurance giant in May.

How to Dodge the Bonus Cap, and Other Perks for Firms Quitting London

Regulators and government officials across Europe are trying to lure London finance companies ahead of Brexit, sparking a continentwide backroom bidding war.

Judge Warns Shkreli on Speaking About Trial

A federal judge in Brooklyn told Martin Shkreli to stop speaking about his continuing securities-fraud trial in the vicinity of the courthouse after prosecutors sought a gag order.

Hedge Fund Och-Ziff Sees Stronger Returns

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group said its largest fund had its best performance in the January to June period since 2009, even as the hedge-fund industry deals with massive capital outflows in recent years.

Vantiv Strikes $10 Billion Deal to Buy Worldpay

U.S. credit-card processor Vantiv will buy U.K. payments firm Worldpay in a deal that would create an industry giant with a market value of over $20 billion. J.P. Morgan, which had been looking at Worldpay, bowed out.

Mortgages Undergo an Attitude Adjustment

Millennials buying homes are increasingly opting for adjustable-rate mortgages

