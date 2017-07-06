Buffett's Berkshire Nears Deal to Buy Oncor

Berkshire Hathaway's energy business is nearing a deal to buy Oncor, one of the country's largest electricity transmissions businesses, according to people familiar with the matter.

QVC to Acquire Rival HSN for More Than $2 Billion

Two longtime rivals, QVC and the Home Shopping Network, have agreed to merge as two businesses built around selling over television seek to combat the rise of online shopping.

GE, Canon, Germany's Merck Accused of EU Antitrust Breaches

The EU is trying to drive home to companies the need to submit accurate information when registering a deal for antitrust review with Brussels.

Amazon and Dish Network: A Match in the Making?

For years, Dish Network has sought out partnerships with just about every major telecom company. Now, a somewhat surprising potential partner has emerged: Amazon.com.

Endo to Pull Painkiller Opana From U.S. Market

Drug maker Endo International will remove the opioid painkiller Opana ER from the U.S. market, which the FDA said was necessary due to the medication's links to injection drug abuse.

Grocers Battle Over Store-Brand Trademarks

Kroger Co. is suing a new rival in the U.S. supermarket sector, accusing German discounter Lidl of using a private label too similar to its own.

Tesla Shorts Rake in More Than $1 Billion as Stock Falls

Investors who bet against Tesla Inc.'s stock are known to be so vocal that they've earned taunts from the electric car-maker's chief executive himself. Now it's their turn to laugh it up.

So Long, Hamburger Helper: America's Venerable Food Brands Are Struggling

The packaged-food industry is being hammered on both ends of the consumer spectrum, losing out to fresher items with fewer processed ingredients as well as inexpensive store labels. As brands such as Hamburger Helper and Chef Boyardee suffer, companies are trying to adapt faster.

Whole Foods Dips Below Amazon's Offer Price

Amazon.com Inc. 's $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods Market Inc. has rattled the grocery industry in the last three weeks, but the competitive bid many anticipated has not emerged.

FDA Suspends Certain Trials of Merck's Keytruda

The FDA suspended two clinical trials and a portion of a third testing Merck's Keytruda as a treatment for blood cancer, after more patients receiving the drug died than those receiving other treatments.

