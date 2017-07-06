QVC to Acquire Rival HSN for More Than $2 Billion

Two longtime rivals, QVC and the Home Shopping Network, have agreed to merge as two businesses built around selling over television seek to combat the rise of online shopping.

GE, Canon, Germany's Merck Accused of EU Antitrust Breaches

The EU is trying to drive home to companies the urgent need to submit accurate and truthful information when registering a deal for antitrust review with Brussels.

Saudi Aramco Crude Production at All-Time High in 2016

The world's biggest producer of crude oil pumped record amounts last year, Saudi Arabian Oil Co. said, providing an insight into the secretive firm ahead of its partial IPO.

Henry Cai's AGIC Plans to Launch New Fund This Year

AGIC Capital, a Hong Kong-based private-equity fund, is moving up the launch date of a new multibillion-dollar fund due to strong investor demand, its chairman said.

Amazon and Dish Network: A Match in the Making?

For years, Dish Network has sought out partnerships with just about every major telecom company. Now, a somewhat surprising potential partner has emerged: Amazon.com.

Hilton Sees Room for Growth With Low-Price Brand

Hilton's new hotel brand, Tru, set to be the fastest-growing in the U.S., will feature lobby amenities designed to appeal to millennials, as well as small rooms and prices at around $100 a night.

In TV Ratings Game, Networks Try to Dissguys Bad Newz from Nielsen

They misspell shows to fool the firm's automated system into ignoring broadcasts on nights with few viewers; "NBC Nitely News."

You & Mr Jones Continues Investment Spree

The "brand tech" company launched by former Havas CEO David Jones recently invested in Tribe Dynamics and Elsy

FDA Suspends Certain Trials of Merck's Keytruda

The FDA suspended two clinical trials and a portion of a third testing Merck's Keytruda as a treatment for blood cancer, after more patients receiving the drug died than those receiving other treatments.

AIG CEO Taps Peter Zaffino as Key Lieutenant

American International Group CEO Brian Duperreault has hired former Marsh & McLennan colleague Peter Zaffino to be one of his top lieutenants, his first high-profile recruit since joining the insurance giant in May.

