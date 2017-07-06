QVC to Acquire Rival HSN for More Than $2 Billion

Continue Reading Below

Two longtime rivals, QVC and the Home Shopping Network, have agreed to merge as two businesses built around selling over television seek to combat the rise of online shopping.

GE, Canon, Germany's Merck Accused of EU Antitrust Breaches

The EU is trying to drive home to companies the urgent need to submit accurate and truthful information when registering a deal for antitrust review with Brussels.

Henry Cai's AGIC Plans to Launch New Fund This Year

AGIC Capital, a Hong Kong-based private-equity fund, is moving up the launch date of a new multibillion-dollar fund due to strong investor demand, its chairman said.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon and Dish Network: A Match in the Making?

For years, Dish Network has sought out deals and partnerships with just about every major telecom company. Now, the satellite TV company is turning to the tech world and a new-and somewhat surprising-potential partner has emerged: Amazon.com.

Hilton Sees Room for Growth With New Low-Price Brand

Hilton's new hotel brand, Tru, set to be the fastest-growing in the U.S., will feature lobby amenities designed to appeal to millennials, as well as small rooms and prices at around $100 a night.

You & Mr Jones Continues Investment Spree

The "brand tech" company launched by former Havas CEO David Jones recently invested in Tribe Dynamics and Elsy

Volvo Gives Tesla a Shock, As Others Plan Electric Push

Volvo indicated Wednesday it is mounting an ambitious challenge to Tesla's electric cars. But the even tougher news for Tesla's billionaire founder, Elon Musk, is that the Scandinavian company isn't the only deep-pocketed rival planning to compete with the Silicon Valley pioneer.

FDA Suspends Certain Trials of Merck's Keytruda

The FDA suspended two clinical trials and a portion of a third testing Merck's Keytruda as a treatment for blood cancer, after more patients receiving the drug died than those receiving other treatments.

AIG CEO Taps Peter Zaffino as Key Lieutenant

American International Group CEO Brian Duperreault has hired former Marsh & McLennan colleague Peter Zaffino to be one of his top lieutenants, his first high-profile recruit since joining the insurance giant in May.

After Two Aborted Attempts, SpaceX Launches Large Satellite Into Orbit

SpaceX blasted a large commercial communications satellite into orbit without a hitch, a successful attempt that followed a pair of last-second launch aborts over two days.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2017 09:16 ET (13:16 GMT)