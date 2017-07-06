On Our Radar

Hourly Wages Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Friday 0830 Non-Farm Payrolls Jun +174K (22) +138K

0830 Unemployment Rate Jun 4.3% (23) 4.3%

0830 Avg. Hourly Wages* Jun +0.3% (18) +0.2%

*All private-sector workers

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

