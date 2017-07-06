Energy Down as Traders Rotate Out of Cyclical Areas -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers fell as traders fled economically sensitive sectors. Oil futures bounced back from a sharp selloff, which had interrupted an eight-day rally. Crude-oil stockpiles dropped by 6.3 million barrels to 502.9 million barrels, but are still in the upper half of the average range for this time of year, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude supplies would fall by 2.5 million barrels on the week.
July 06, 2017 16:13 ET (20:13 GMT)