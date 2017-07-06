Consumer Companies Down After Weak Jobs Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies declined after relatively weak jobs data. Employers across the country hired 158,000 workers in June, short of the average economist target of 180,000, according to payroll processor Automatic Data Processing Inc. and forecasting firm Moody's Analytics. Institute for Supply Management's index of services activity rose to 57.4 in June from 56.9 in May, the trade group said. Global air fares fell 6% in the second quarter from a year earlier, boosting airline traffic, according to trade group IATA.
