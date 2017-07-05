Utilities Down as Rates Seen Higher -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators declined as traders bet the Federal Reserve's plan to sell off its bond portfolio would drive up interest rates.

Continue Reading Below

Plans by utilities such as Minnesota Power to shift a majority of their power production to natural gas and renewable sources are increasingly common, making coal and nuclear power increasingly small part of the U.S. energy mix, The Wall Street Journal reported.

(-By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2017 16:33 ET (20:33 GMT)