On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Corn Condition/Progress-Jul 5

Features Dow Jones Newswires

For the week ended Jul 2, in percent. * denotes revision.

Continue Reading Below

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25

Continue Reading Below

Colo 0 0 9 6 17 11 63 68 11 15

Ill 2 2 6 7 27 29 52 51 13 11

Ind 4 5 13 13 36 36 41 40 6 6

Iowa 1 1 3 3 18 17 62 63 16 16

Kans 1 1 6 6 30 32 52 50 11 11

Ky 1 1 3 3 11 11 69 74 16 11

Mich 1 0 5 4 26 29 57 57 11 10

Minn 0 1 3 3 17 18 64 63 16 15

Mo 2 1 5 5 26 28 56 57 11 9

Nebr 1 1 4 5 20 20 63 62 12 12

NC 0 1 4 5 16 17 57 57 23 20

ND 5 3 11 10 29 31 52 53 3 3

Ohio 2 1 7 7 35 34 43 46 13 12

Pa 0 0 3 2 20 13 56 68 21 17

SD 7 7 15 13 36 34 38 43 4 3

Tenn 0 0 2 1 9 12 52 50 37 37

Texas 1 0 5 5 24 25 60 56 10 14

Wisc 2 2 6 5 21 24 53 50 18 19

18-state

avg 2 2 6 6 24 25 55 55 13 12

yr-ago 1 1 4 4 20 20 59 59 16 16

PROGRESS:

--Silking--

07/02 06/25 2016 Avg

Colo 0 0 4 3

Ill 12 2 19 21

Ind 8 2 10 11

Iowa 0 0 5 6

Kans 19 8 32 26

Ky 45 20 41 31

Mich 0 0 1 1

Minn 0 0 0 2

Mo 25 6 52 34

Nebr 8 0 9 9

NC 78 60 80 78

ND 2 0 15 5

Ohio 3 1 2 4

Pa 2 0 1 4

SD 0 0 2 2

Tenn 61 38 51 52

Tex 63 56 52 62

Wis 0 0 0 0

18-state

avg 10 4 14 13

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2017 16:25 ET (20:25 GMT)