USDA Crop Progress: Corn Condition/Progress-Jul 5

For the week ended Jul 2, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25
Colo 0 0 9 6 17 11 63 68 11 15
Ill 2 2 6 7 27 29 52 51 13 11
Ind 4 5 13 13 36 36 41 40 6 6
Iowa 1 1 3 3 18 17 62 63 16 16
Kans 1 1 6 6 30 32 52 50 11 11
Ky 1 1 3 3 11 11 69 74 16 11
Mich 1 0 5 4 26 29 57 57 11 10
Minn 0 1 3 3 17 18 64 63 16 15
Mo 2 1 5 5 26 28 56 57 11 9
Nebr 1 1 4 5 20 20 63 62 12 12
NC 0 1 4 5 16 17 57 57 23 20
ND 5 3 11 10 29 31 52 53 3 3
Ohio 2 1 7 7 35 34 43 46 13 12
Pa 0 0 3 2 20 13 56 68 21 17
SD 7 7 15 13 36 34 38 43 4 3
Tenn 0 0 2 1 9 12 52 50 37 37
Texas 1 0 5 5 24 25 60 56 10 14
Wisc 2 2 6 5 21 24 53 50 18 19
18-state
avg 2 2 6 6 24 25 55 55 13 12
yr-ago 1 1 4 4 20 20 59 59 16 16
PROGRESS:
--Silking--
07/02 06/25 2016 Avg
Colo 0 0 4 3
Ill 12 2 19 21
Ind 8 2 10 11
Iowa 0 0 5 6
Kans 19 8 32 26
Ky 45 20 41 31
Mich 0 0 1 1
Minn 0 0 0 2
Mo 25 6 52 34
Nebr 8 0 9 9
NC 78 60 80 78
ND 2 0 15 5
Ohio 3 1 2 4
Pa 2 0 1 4
SD 0 0 2 2
Tenn 61 38 51 52
Tex 63 56 52 62
Wis 0 0 0 0
18-state
avg 10 4 14 13
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 05, 2017 16:25 ET (20:25 GMT)