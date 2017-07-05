Fed Officials Ready to Start Shrinking Portfolio in Months

Federal Reserve officials in June readied plans to start slowly shrinking the central bank's large portfolio of bonds and other assets in the next few months, according to minutes of the central bank's June meeting released Wednesday.

Stocks Steady After Release of Fed Minutes

U.S. stocks and bonds were little changed following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting that showed officials readying plans to start gradually shrinking the Fed's balance sheet in coming months.

Hotels, Cruise Lines, Casinos Among Top U.S. Stocks So Far This Year

Hotels, cruise lines and casinos are some of the best-performing stocks in the U.S. so far this year, reflecting solid demand for travel and leisure despite industry concerns that President Donald Trump's policies could hurt foreign tourism.

Oil Falls Amid Global Glut Worries

Oil's rally came to an abrupt halt Wednesday as worries about the persistent global oil glut came back into focus.

Saudi Aramco Cuts Oil Prices in Asia As Competition Rises

Saudi Arabia's state-run oil giant Aramco said it would cut the price of its lighter crude grades to Asia in August, amid rising competition from rival producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

U.S. Factory Orders Fell More Than Expected in May

Orders for manufactured goods decreased 0.8% to a seasonally adjusted $464.86 billion in May, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed expected orders fell 0.6%.

ISM-New York Index Rebounded in June

Business conditions across New York City rebounded in June after multiple indicators showed declines in May, according to a report released Wednesday.

Eurozone Economy Picked Up Speed in Second Quarter

The eurozone's economic recovery likely accelerated in the three months to June, according to business surveys that have been a good guide to growth in the past.

Dollar Doom and Gloom Looks Overdone

Emerging-market currencies have benefited from positive economic surprises this year. Their luck may not have much room left to run.

Mortgages Undergo an Attitude Adjustment

Most people opt for a fixed-rate mortgage, but those who don't plan to stay long in the same home should consider an adjustable-rate loan

