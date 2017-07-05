Fed Eyes September Announcement on Balance-Sheet Reduction

Fed officials have indicated there is a strong chance they will announce in September a decision to start shrinking the central bank's portfolio, while putting off until December any further interest-rate increase.

Regulators Seek Ways to Boost Oversight of Senior Bank Executives

Global financial regulators want banks to pinpoint senior executives responsible for different trading areas, ensuring top managers won't escape blame in future financial failures.

Vocus to Open Books to Suitor KKR

Vocus Communications has agreed to open its books to private-equity suitor KKR & Co., which has pitched a takeover offer worth about $1.66 billion.

KKR Credit Advisors Looks at Buying Australia's Pepper Group

KKR has set its sights on Australia's niche shadow banking sector, pitching an offer of about US$498.1 million for listed non-bank lender Pepper Group.

Prosecutors in Martin Shkreli Trial Seek Gag Order

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have asked a judge to prevent Martin Shkreli from making public commentary about his ongoing securities-fraud trial, saying the high-profile defendant had "embarked on a campaign of disruption" and was "making a spectacle of himself and the trial."

ECB's Praet Says Stimulus Still Needed

The European Central Bank needs to push ahead with its massive monetary stimulus as inflation continues to undershoot, the ECB's chief economist warned, injecting a note of caution into the debate over how quickly the central bank should start removing easy money as the eurozone economy recovers.

China Central Bank Vows to Guard Against Financial Risks

China's central bank pledged to guard against rising financial risks this year, as its traditional economic drivers have lost steam, slowing the country's momentum.

China to Hold High-Level Meeting Aimed at Streamlining Financial Regulation

China's leadership is set to convene a long-delayed policy meeting late next week to streamline financial regulation, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as curbing risks becomes a priority for Beijing in a year of political transition.

J.P. Morgan Returns to Dealmaking With Approach for Worldpay

J.P. Morgan made a preliminary approach for U.K. payments business Worldpay, potentially marking one of the biggest deals the U.S. bank has done since the financial crisis.

Hedge Funds Flock to Europe, Thinking Worst Is Over

Bets on stocks in Italy, France and Spain-long laggards compared with the U.S.-have given some global hedge funds returns of more than 20% so far this year compared to 3% for the average hedge fund.

