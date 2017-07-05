Volvo to Switch to Electric, in First for Major Auto Firm

Volvo will become the first major auto maker to abandon the conventional car engine-technology that has powered the industry for more than a century. All new Volvo models from 2019 would be either fully electric or a hybrid.

Tesla's Sales Raise New Fears Ahead of Model 3

Tesla shares took a beating after analysts questioned whether customer demand for its two electric vehicles is waning as the company begins producing a cheaper sedan.

Vantiv Strikes $10 Billion Deal to Buy Worldpay

U.S. credit-card processor Vantiv will buy U.K. payments firm Worldpay in a deal that would create an industry giant with a market value of over $20 billion. J.P. Morgan, which had been looking at Worldpay, bowed out.

AIG CEO Taps Peter Zaffino as Key Lieutenant

American International Group CEO Brian Duperreault has hired former Marsh & McLennan colleague Peter Zaffino to be one of his top lieutenants, his first high-profile recruit since joining the insurance giant in May.

FDA Suspends Certain Trials of Merck's Keytruda

The FDA suspended two clinical trials and a portion of a third testing Merck's Keytruda as a treatment for blood cancer, after more patients receiving the drug died than those receiving other treatments.

Goldman Eyes Spinoff of Simon, an Online Tool for Bond Sales

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is seeking to sell a stake in Simon, its two-year-old web app that sells complex financial products to retail investors

Lloyds CEO Reshapes Succession Plans With Promotions

Lloyds Banking Group promoted several executives ahead of a strategy revamp and in a bid to appease investors concerned that the bank had too few potential internal replacements for Chief Executive António Horta-Osório.

Hedge Fund Och-Ziff Sees Stronger Returns

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group said its largest fund had its best performance in the January to June period since 2009, even as the hedge-fund industry deals with massive capital outflows in recent years.

Judge Warns Shkreli on Speaking About Trial

A federal judge in Brooklyn told Martin Shkreli to stop speaking about his continuing securities-fraud trial in the vicinity of the courthouse after prosecutors sought a gag order.

Nike's Challenge: Fire Up Sales While Staying Cool

Nike is looking for new ways to sell sneakers and shirts, but some industry watchers worry that the company's efforts to broaden its reach could damage its cultural cachet.

