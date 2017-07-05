China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, July 5 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 575,488 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jul-17 12,725 12,725 12,430 12,675 12,540 135 42 112
Aug-17 12,845 13,940 12,725 12,865 13,060 -195 44 68
Sep-17 12,750 12,925 12,730 12,825 13,055 -230 498,180 448,148
Oct-17 12,895 12,955 12,860 12,905 13,045 -140 32 124
Nov-17 12,840 12,995 12,830 12,915 13,115 -200 722 5,852
Jan-18 14,665 14,895 14,665 14,790 14,955 -165 75,698 88,392
Mar-18 15,015 15,065 14,930 15,000 15,070 -70 6 92
Apr-18 15,055 15,055 15,055 15,055 15,095 -40 2 50
May-18 14,935 15,130 14,915 15,030 15,195 -165 756 3,770
Jun-18 15,110 15,110 14,960 15,010 15,180 -170 6 18
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 05, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)