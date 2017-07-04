Philips Buys Digital Parenting Platform Health & Parenting, Fee Undisclosed

Dutch health technology firm Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHIA.AE) said Tuesday it has bought Health & Parenting Ltd. for an undisclosed sum, as it grows its digital parenting platform.

Continue Reading Below

The Amsterdam-based company said Health & Parenting's applications will be integrated into the company's uGrow digital parenting platform, which captures data from connected devices, such as Philips Avent smart baby monitor and Philips Avent smart ear thermometer, and provides personalized feedback and advice.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com; @IanWalk40289749

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2017 02:29 ET (06:29 GMT)