Glitch Briefly Shows Incorrect U.S. Tech Stock Prices

A flood of incorrect stock-market data briefly hit traders' screens, showing wide fluctuations in shares of some of the world's biggest companies.

U.S. Banks' Quarterly Trading Revenue Up 26%

U.S. banks' trading revenue increased 26% in the first quarter from a year earlier, largely thanks to a boost in interest-rate and foreign-exchange trading, a regulator said Monday.

Reeling From Banking Crisis, Ukraine May Ban Auditor PwC

The government of Ukraine said it may ban PricewaterhouseCoopers from conducting bank audits in the country, the latest in a string of controversies involving the Big Four accounting giant.

Fed's Yellen Briefly Hospitalized Over Weekend

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen was hospitalized over the weekend in London for a urinary tract infection, the Fed said in a statement Monday.

Barclays Ex-CEO in Court on Fraud Charges

He and three other former executives appeared in a West London court Monday to face fraud charges over deals struck to secure emergency Mideast funding during the financial crisis.

Jana Takes Roughly 5% Stake in EQT

Jana Partners has taken a roughly 5% stake in EQT Corp. and is seeking to scuttle the energy company's proposed $6.7 billion acquisition of Rice Energy.

Hong Kong-Mainland Bond Link Gets Off to Quiet Start

China's bond market showed little reaction as Beijing and Hong Kong opened a trading link giving global investors additional access to the world's third-largest debt market.

Global Regulators Claim Partial Victory in Tidying Financial System

A report prepared for world leaders by regulators on the Financial Stability Board said that many of the "shadow banking" activities that contributed to the financial crash that pushed the world economy into recession almost a decade ago no longer pose a risk to financial stability.

Bankrate to be Acquired by Marketing Firm Red Ventures

Red Ventures LLC said Monday it has agreed to buy personal finance website operator Bankrate Inc. in a $1.24 billion all-cash deal, as it seeks to expand its presence in the financial-services industry.

How MetLife Spinoff Could Shine Bright

When MetLife spins off Brighthouse Financial, investors will get a leveraged play on higher interest rates.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2017 00:16 ET (04:16 GMT)