Oil Moves Higher in Holiday Trading

Oil prices firmed up on Tuesday amid limited trading because of a public holiday in the U.S. and ahead of new figures on U.S. oil output.

Behind Oil's Ups and Downs, Little Has Changed

Oil investors took an unwelcome rollercoaster ride in June-unfortunately optimism on slowing U.S. supply, which is now pushing prices back up, also looks overdone

Qatar Launches Plan to Increase LNG Output Amid Arab Dispute

Qatar Petroleum, the world's largest producer of liquefied natural gas, said it plans to increase natural-gas output by 30% over the next seven years, as the small emirate faces a diplomatic crisis with its Persian Gulf neighbors.

Court Blocks EPA Effort to Loosen Obama-Era Emissions Standards

An appeals court dealt the Trump administration a setback when it found that the Environmental Protection Agency lacked the authority to suspend enforcement of a 2016 rule pending completion of a review.

Oil Giants Lobby Against Bill to Toughen Russia Sanctions

Exxon Mobil and other energy companies have joined President Trump in expressing concerns over a bill to toughen sanctions on Russia, arguing that it could shut down oil and gas projects around the world that involve Russian partners.

Jana Takes Roughly 5% Stake in EQT

Jana Partners has taken a roughly 5% stake in EQT Corp. and is seeking to scuttle the energy company's proposed $6.7 billion acquisition of Rice Energy.

GE's Baker Hughes Deal Deepens Its Stake in Energy

General Electric closed its deal to combine its long-suffering energy business with Baker Hughes, creating one of the largest companies in the oil-field services industry.

Total Plows Into Iran, Leaving Shell, BP on Sidelines

The $1 billion pledged by French oil giant Total in an Iranian gas field is a breakthrough for the resource-rich country, but it is unlikely to unleash a flood of foreign energy-industry investment.

Oil Enters Bear Market as Investors Lose Faith in OPEC's Cuts

Oil prices fell in the second quarter, swinging into a bear market as many investors who at the start of the year clung to hopes of rapidly shrinking stockpiles finally cut their losses.

Tesla's Sales Crimped by Shortage of Battery Packs

Tesla said vehicle sales in the second quarter rose about 53%, but that it couldn't produce enough to meet demand because of a shortage of battery packs. Chief Executive Elon Musk also signaled an even tighter timetable for ambitious plans to produce its new Model 3 sedans.

July 04, 2017 16:16 ET (20:16 GMT)