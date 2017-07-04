Vocus to Open Books to Suitor KKR

Continue Reading Below

Vocus Communications has agreed to open its books to private-equity suitor KKR & Co., which has pitched a takeover offer worth about $1.66 billion.

KKR Credit Advisors Looks at Buying Australia's Pepper Group

KKR has set its sights on Australia's niche shadow banking sector, pitching an offer of about US$498.1 million for listed non-bank lender Pepper Group.

Monogram Residential to Be Acquired by Greystar Star-Led Group

Monogram Residential Trust Inc. said Tuesday it agreed to be acquired by Greystar Growth and Income Fund LP, an investment group led by Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Prosecutors in Martin Shkreli Trial Seek Gag Order

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have asked a judge to prevent Martin Shkreli from making public commentary about his ongoing securities-fraud trial, saying the high-profile defendant had "embarked on a campaign of disruption" and was "making a spectacle of himself and the trial."

J.P. Morgan Returns to Dealmaking With Approach for Worldpay

J.P. Morgan made a preliminary approach for U.K. payments business Worldpay, potentially marking one of the biggest deals the U.S. bank has done since the financial crisis.

Italy Formally Takes Control of Monte dei Paschi

The Italian government took control of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, injecting $6.1 billion into the troubled lender as part of a broad plan to bring one of Europe's weakest banks back to health.

Why J.P. Morgan May Be Getting Its Deal Making Game On

A possible J.P. Morgan bid for U.K. firm Worldpay comes as the payments sector has been a hive of activity in recent years and is seen as ripe for consolidation.

EU Promises Italy More Aid for Migrant Crisis

The European Union's executive branch Tuesday promised Italy an extra EUR35 million in a bid to quell tensions in the bloc over how to respond to an increasing number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean from Libya.

Activists May Spoil Clariant and Huntsman's Chemical Romance

Two New York investors have teamed up to overturn the "merger of equals" planned between chemical companies Huntsman and Clariant.

Clariant, Huntsman Deal Under Threat From Activist Investors

Clariant's bid to create a $14 billion chemicals giant through a merger with U.S.-based Huntsman has come under attack from a group of the Swiss company's largest shareholders who are pushing to derail the transaction.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2017 23:16 ET (03:16 GMT)