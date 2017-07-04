Vantiv, J.P. Morgan Make Takeover Approaches for U.K.'s Worldpay

U.K. payment-processing technology company Worldpay said it had received preliminary takeover approaches from U.S. rival Vantiv and J.P. Morgan. A deal could be valued at more than $9 billion based on its market capitalization.

Clariant, Huntsman Deal Under Threat From Activist Investors

Clariant's bid to create a $14 billion chemicals giant through a merger with U.S.-based Huntsman has come under attack from a group of the Swiss company's largest shareholders who are pushing to derail the transaction.

Glitch Sets Apple, Amazon and Microsoft Stock Prices at $123.47

A flood of incorrect stock-market data briefly hit traders' screens, showing apparent huge moves in the Nasdaq-listed share prices of some of the world's biggest companies.

SpaceX Scraps Launch Again

For the second time in two days, entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX was forced to scrub blastoff of a large commercial communications satellite after an automated system aborted the launch within seconds of liftoff.

Samsung Is Developing a Bixby-Powered Smart Speaker

Samsung is developing a voice-activated speaker powered by its digital assistant Bixby, joining a proliferating arms race in tabletop devices against the likes of Amazon, Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft.

Oil Giants Lobby Against Bill to Toughen Russia Sanctions

Exxon Mobil and other energy companies have joined President Trump in expressing concerns over a bill to toughen sanctions on Russia, arguing that it could shut down oil and gas projects around the world that involve Russian partners.

Microsoft Revamps Global Sales Team

Microsoft Corp. reorganized its global sales group Monday to focus on cloud services, and a person familiar with the plans confirmed the move will lead to layoffs in the thousands.

Group Led by Greystar Nearing Deal to Buy Monogram

An investment group led by Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC is nearing a deal to buy Monogram Residential Trust Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Celadon Reaches New Credit Deal With Lenders

Celadon Group said it has struck an amended credit agreement with lenders led by Bank of America, giving the debt-laden trucking company breathing room to pursue a broader refinancing plan to boost liquidity

GE's Baker Hughes Deal Deepens Its Stake in Energy

General Electric closed its deal to combine its long-suffering energy business with Baker Hughes, creating one of the largest companies in the oil-field services industry.

