China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Tuesday, July 4 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 904,680 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-17 12,520 12,660 12,520 12,540 13,295 -755 32 114

Aug-17 13,385 13,450 12,650 13,060 13,460 -400 14 70

Sep-17 13,510 13,560 12,625 13,055 13,455 -400 788,708 459,880

Oct-17 13,580 13,580 12,795 13,045 13,495 -450 36 130

Nov-17 13,610 13,620 12,655 13,115 13,470 -355 1,354 5,804

Jan-18 15,400 15,435 14,570 14,955 15,385 -430 112,744 86,954

Mar-18 15,250 15,250 14,890 15,070 15,550 -480 4 94

Apr-18 15,240 15,240 15,010 15,095 15,385 -290 6 52

May-18 15,610 15,610 14,805 15,195 15,575 -380 1,774 3,742

Jun-18 15,305 15,305 15,050 15,180 15,630 -450 8 14

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)