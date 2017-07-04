CapitaLand's Unit Ascott Buys Majority Stake in Australian Apartment Hotels Firm

The Ascott Ltd. Wednesday said it has signed a deal to buy an additional 60% equity stake in Quest Apartment Hotels for 180 million Australian dollars (US$137 million), making the CapitaLand Ltd. (C31.SG) unit the biggest serviced residences operator in Australia.

The Ascott currently owns 20% of Quest and its stake will rise to 80% after the acquisition, the company said in a statement. The acquisition will add 11,000 units to The Ascott's portfolio of 67,000 units globally, it said.

