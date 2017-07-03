WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Jul 03

MACRON CALLS FOR CHANGES TO FRANCE'S PARLIAMENT, VOTING

Continue Reading Below

In a rare address to both houses of parliament at Versailles, the French president called for electoral changes that ensure "all political leanings are fairly represented" in the country's legislature.

MERKEL PUTS ECONOMY AT FOREFRONT OF ELECTION CAMPAIGN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives have pledged to achieve full employment by 2025 and cut income tax as part of their platform for the election in September

WITH ISIS ON THE RUN, AN UNEXPECTED LEADER EMERGES IN IRAQ

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, who generated few expectations, stitched together a military alliance and damped sectarianism, allowing the country to get closer to defeat of Islamic State.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

TOTAL PLOWS INTO IRAN, LEAVING SHELL, BP ON SIDELINES

The $1 billion pledged by French oil giant Total in an Iranian gas field is a breakthrough for the resource-rich country, but it is unlikely to unleash a flood of foreign energy-industry investment.

SINGAPORE PRIME MINISTER LEE REJECTS CLAIMS HE MISUSED STATE POWERS IN FAMILY FEUD

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong rejected allegations by his siblings that he abused state powers in a bitter family feud over the last wishes of their late father, Singapore's founding premier, Lee Kuan Yew.

TRUMP, PUTIN TO MEET AMID BROADER RUSSIAN MISCHIEF

When President Trump meets Russian leader Putin this week, many will be watching to see whether they discuss alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. But a more important focus is how any Russian meddling fits into a much larger tale, Gerald F. Seib writes.

IN AUSTRALIAN POLITICS, IT'S TURMOIL TIME ONCE MORE

In Australia, where party putsches have turned out three prime ministers since 2010, current leader Malcolm Turnbull is feeling the heat from members who feel he is taking the struggling coalition too far to the left.

SAUDI ARABIA MOVES TO SILENCE DEPOSED PRINCE, DISSIDENTS

The new heir to Saudi Arabia's throne has launched a crackdown on dissent in recent weeks, attempting to silence activists and critical clerics as well as his deposed predecessor, according to U.S. and Saudi officials.

(For continuously updated news from the Wall Street Journal, see WSJ.com at http://wsj.com.)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2017 17:23 ET (21:23 GMT)