What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 3, 2017).

The dollar is down 5.6% so far this year, its worst stretch in six years, as investors turned more confident that economic recoveries around the world are gaining on or surpassing growth in the U.S.

Federal investigators believe Caterpillar failed to submit numerous required export filings in recent years.

France's Total is set to invest $1 billion in an Iranian gas field, capping months of negotiations.

Bitcoin's transaction costs have soared, hurting the digital currency's appeal.

U.S. stocks set records in the first half, but some investors are worried about the impact of the recent collapse in crude prices.

Aircraft technology to warn pilots they are flying toward potentially hazardous icing conditions is inadequate, a joint U.S.-European study reports.

A Fyre Festival promoter was charged with defrauding investors to raise money for the failed concert in the Bahamas.

European deal making is set to march on in the second half of the year despite early signs of an acrimonious breakup with the European Union.

Brexit could cost U.K. lenders $17.1 billion to relocate activities to Europe.

July 03, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)