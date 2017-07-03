Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. and Eurozone Unemployment, Fed Minutes

Continue Reading Below

This week, the U.S. and Europe will see key readings on the labor market, while the U.S. also will get data on international trade and minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in June.

Eurozone Manufacturing Accelerates As Greece Joins In

Eurozone factories had their busiest month in more than six years during June, with the expansion even spreading to Greece, a persistent laggard.

Canada, China, Israel and Russia Buck the Markets Trend-But Not in a Good Way

Only four prominent stock-market indexes around the globe fell in the first half. A confluence of reasons was responsible for that phenomenon, including the drop in the price of oil and so-called mean reversion, according to analysts.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Stocks Edge Up on Upbeat Manufacturing Data

Global stocks started the second half of the year firmer as a flurry of manufacturing readings added to confidence in the health of the world economy.

ECB Hasn't Yet Done Enough to Create Sustained Recovery, Says Mersch

The European Central Bank hasn't yet done enough to create a sustained economic recovery in the eurozone, Yves Mersch, a top ECB official, said.

Paper Examines Uneven Effects of Strong Swiss Franc

Exchange-rate effects aren't all created equal, at least in the case of Switzerland.

European Central Banks Face Added Political Constraints

Institutional rules, political currents and mixed economic signals are making it challenging for central banks to tighten monetary policy.

Banks Unleash Record Stock Buyback Plans

Positive stress-test results for U.S. banks this week triggered the largest wave of share buyback announcements on record. Domestic banks disclosed plan for $92.8 billion in corporate repurchases on Wednesday, nearly all of the $93.1 billion that represented an all-time high.

Hong Kong-Mainland Bond Link Gets Off to Quiet Start

China's bond market showed little reaction as Beijing and Hong Kong opened a trading link giving global investors additional access to the world's third-largest debt market.

China's Bond Market Is Attractive-for the Wary

The world's third-largest bond market offers some moneymaking opportunities, but the biggest risks are hard to price.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2017 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)