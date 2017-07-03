Stock Markets Higher Though Tech Stocks Weigh

Stock markets were mostly higher early Tuesday in Asia following a holiday-shortened session in the U.S., where fresh selling in tech names continued to weigh across the Pacific.

Trump Talks Trade and Climate With Merkel Ahead of G-20 Summit

President Trump called the German chancellor Monday amid tensions stemming from the U.S. move to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

Glitch Briefly Shows Incorrect U.S. Tech Stock Prices

A flood of incorrect stock-market data briefly hit traders' screens, showing wide fluctuations in shares of some of the world's biggest companies.

U.S. Banks' Quarterly Trading Revenue Up 26%

U.S. banks' trading revenue increased 26% in the first quarter from a year earlier, largely thanks to a boost in interest-rate and foreign-exchange trading, a regulator said Monday.

South Korea Inflation Slows to 1.9% in June

South Korea's headline consumer-price index rose 1.9% from a year earlier in June, with a recent pullback in oil prices keeping inflation at a slower pace than expected.

Oil Giants Lobby Against Bill to Toughen Russia Sanctions

Exxon Mobil and other energy companies have joined President Trump in expressing concerns over a bill to toughen sanctions on Russia, arguing that it could shut down oil and gas projects around the world that involve Russian partners.

Reeling From Banking Crisis, Ukraine May Ban Auditor PwC

The government of Ukraine said it may ban PricewaterhouseCoopers from conducting bank audits in the country, the latest in a string of controversies involving the Big Four accounting giant.

Fed's Yellen Briefly Hospitalized Over Weekend

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen was hospitalized over the weekend in London for a urinary tract infection, the Fed said in a statement Monday.

U.S. Manufacturing-Sector Activity Accelerated in June

The strongest reading on U.S. factory activity in nearly three years signaled underlying health in the economy headed into the second half of 2017.

Does a 263% Profit Mean Markets Are Efficient?

Some dates deserve a place in market history; last Thursday shouldn't. Yet the market's fear gauge had its fourth-biggest ever rise from open to peak, before recording its eighth-biggest fall from peak to close.

July 03, 2017 23:16 ET (03:16 GMT)