Oil Prices Mixed Amid Concerns About Oversupply

Oil futures were mixed as investors questioned whether last week's rally was an overreaction given ongoing concerns about oversupply.

Jana Takes Roughly 5% Stake in EQT

Jana Partners has taken a roughly 5% stake in EQT Corp. and is seeking to scuttle the energy company's proposed $6.7 billion acquisition of Rice Energy.

GE's Baker Hughes Deal Deepens Its Stake in Energy

General Electric closed its deal to combine its long-suffering energy business with Baker Hughes, creating one of the largest companies in the oil-field services industry.

Qatar, Defiant at Deadline, Faces New Threats by Neighbors

Qatar faces a potential volley of new punitive measures by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab states if it refuses to bow to their demands in the worst regional diplomatic crisis in years.

Saudi Arabia Moves to Silence Deposed Prince, Dissidents

The new heir to Saudi Arabia's throne has launched a crackdown on dissent in recent weeks, attempting to silence activists and critical clerics as well as his deposed predecessor, according to U.S. and Saudi officials.

France's Total Set to Invest $1 Billion in Giant Iranian Gas Field

France's Total said it would sign a deal on Monday that finalizes a $1 billion investment in a giant Iranian gas field, capping months of negotiations over the first big move by a Western oil company into the country in years.

Oil Enters Bear Market as Investors Lose Faith in OPEC's Cuts

Oil prices fell in the second quarter, swinging into a bear market as many investors who at the start of the year clung to hopes of rapidly shrinking stockpiles finally cut their losses.

Tesla Set to Deliver Its Lower-Cost Model 3 Cars July 28

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk indicated that the company would deliver on July 28 the first batch of its new Model 3 sedans, which at $35,000 are far less expensive than its two existing models.

Oil Company Wins Over Investors by Promising to Stop Looking for Oil

Shares of Suncor Energy, Canada's largest crude producer, have outperformed every major North American competitor's as it pledges not to invest in the oil sands in the 'foreseeable future.'

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 2

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by two in the past week to 756, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc.

July 03, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)