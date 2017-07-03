Qatar, Defiant at Deadline, Faces New Threats by Neighbors

Qatar faces a potential volley of new punitive measures by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab states if it refuses to bow to their demands in the worst regional diplomatic crisis in years.

Saudi Arabia Moves to Silence Deposed Prince, Dissidents

The new heir to Saudi Arabia's throne has launched a crackdown on dissent in recent weeks, attempting to silence activists and critical clerics as well as his deposed predecessor, according to U.S. and Saudi officials.

France's Total Set to Invest $1 Billion in Giant Iranian Gas Field

France's Total said it would sign a deal on Monday that finalizes a $1 billion investment in a giant Iranian gas field, capping months of negotiations over the first big move by a Western oil company into the country in years.

Oil Enters Bear Market as Investors Lose Faith in OPEC's Cuts

Oil prices fell in the second quarter, swinging into a bear market as many investors who at the start of the year clung to hopes of rapidly shrinking stockpiles finally cut their losses.

Oil Company Wins Over Investors by Promising to Stop Looking for Oil

Shares of Suncor Energy, Canada's largest crude producer, have outperformed every major North American competitor's as it pledges not to invest in the oil sands in the 'foreseeable future.'

Oil Prices Continue Rise After U.S. Production Drop

Oil reached one of its longest winning streaks in years with signs of pullbacks in U.S. production fueling ideas the flagging market may have hit a turning point.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 2

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by two in the past week to 756, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc.

Nuclear Plant Chiefs Plead Not Guilty in Fukushima Trial

Three former executives from Tokyo Electric Power pleaded not guilty to charges of negligence at the beginning of the only criminal trial related to Japan's nuclear-plant meltdown in 2011.

Brazil's Petrobras to Adjust Domestic Gas and Diesel Prices on Daily Basis

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras will start adjusting domestic gasoline and diesel prices on a daily basis, in a bid to introduce greater flexibility to compete with private importers.

Oil Price Outlook Darkens

Big banks cut their forecasts for oil prices for a second month in a row on expectations that global glut of crude would take longer to abate.

