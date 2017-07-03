U.S. Auto Makers Report Sharp Declines in Sales

Detroit's auto makers reported steep sales declines in June, capping a bumpy first half of the year for the U.S. auto industry and setting a bleak tone for the summer selling season.

GE's Baker Hughes Deal Deepens Its Stake in Energy

General Electric closed its deal to combine its long-suffering energy business with Baker Hughes, creating one of the largest companies in the oil-field services industry.

Tesla Set to Deliver Its Lower-Cost Model 3 Cars July 28

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk indicated that the company would deliver on July 28 the first batch of its new Model 3 sedans, which at $35,000 are far less expensive than its two existing models.

Danone to Sell Stonyfield to Lactalis for $875 Million

French dairy company Danone said it entered a binding agreement to sell its U.S. dairy business, Stonyfield, to Lactalis for $875 million to address U.S. competition concerns.

Bankrate to be Acquired by Marketing Firm Red Ventures

Red Ventures LLC said Monday it has agreed to buy personal finance website operator Bankrate Inc. in a $1.24 billion all-cash deal, as it seeks to expand its presence in the financial-services industry.

CMA CGM Sells Los Angeles Container Terminal

French containership operator CMA CGM said it reached a deal to sell a 90% stake in its Los Angeles container terminal to two Swedish infrastructure firms for $817 million.

Jana Takes Roughly 5% Stake in EQT

Jana Partners has taken a roughly 5% stake in EQT Corp. and is seeking to scuttle the energy company's proposed $6.7 billion acquisition of Rice Energy.

Samsung Heir's Trial Rides on Alleged Horse-Trading Deal

An $18.6 million equestrian agreement Samsung signed two years ago to fund a company in Germany becomes the focus of the trial over Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong's role in a corruption scandal that led to former South Korean president Park Geun-hye's impeachment.

WWE Looks to Pin Down Advertisers

The wrestling entertainment company has made brand building one of its key priorities in 2017

Caterpillar Faces New Questions in Probe

Federal investigators believe Caterpillar failed to submit numerous required export filings with the government in recent years, adding to questions facing the manufacturing giant, people familiar with the matter said.

