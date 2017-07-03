Brazil Posts $7.2 Billion June Trade Surplus

Brazil posted a trade surplus of $7.2 billion in June, down from $7.7 billion in May, the country's trade ministry said Monday.

Brazil exported $19.79 billion worth of goods and services last month, and imports totaled $12.59 billion. For the year through June, Brazil is running a trade surplus of $36.22 billion, according to the ministry.

The surpluses for June and in the first half of the year were the biggest for those periods since the current data series began in 1989, the ministry said.

July 03, 2017 14:26 ET (18:26 GMT)